Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet potato makhana kheer recipe is the Navratri dessert you need to try

If you are observing Navratri fasts or are simply busy with festive preparations, let’s be honest: traditional festival sweets can sometimes get a little repetitive. The quest for a dessert that adheres to vrat (fasting) guidelines yet feels indulgent and decadent can leave one searching for fresh inspiration. Also read | Navratri 2026: How to make Chef Kunal Kapur’s refreshing papaya smoothie for vrat

Enter chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who on October 11 shared a refreshing festive recipe on his Instagram account that is bound to transform your dessert menu. This special makhana kheer brings together the crisp bite of roasted puffed lotus seeds, the rich nuttiness of fried cashews and almonds, and the natural, earthy sweetness of fresh sweet potato. Simmered gently with whole milk and aromatic cardamom, it produces a dessert that is rich, and comforting.

Whether you need a quick sweet dish to break your day-long fast or simply want a cosy, elevated bowl of creamy goodness for your festive celebrations, this chef Sanjeev Kapoor recipe checks every single box. Also read | Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink

Here is everything you need to know to replicate this dessert in your own kitchen:

Ingredients ¾ cup puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

1 large sweet potato (shakarkand), peeled and thickly grated

2 tbsps pure ghee

2 tbsps finely chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsps finely chopped almonds

3 cups fresh milk

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

½ cup sugar

Garnish: fresh slivered almonds