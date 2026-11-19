Sleep is often the first thing people compromise on when juggling work, social commitments and endless screen time. But are we overlooking what a good night's rest does for our brain and body? And can a short daytime nap really make a difference to our energy and focus? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Joy D. Desai, director of neurology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, explains why sleep is essential for overall health, how our sleep cycles work and the benefits of taking a short power nap during a busy day. (Also read: Pneumonia warning signs: Doctors explain early warning symptoms that can be mistaken for a common cold or seasonal flu )

Understanding the different stages of sleep “Human sleep has evolved as a biological survival kit rather than a passive daily eight-hour period of disengagement from a buzzing world of activity. The human brain sleeps in 90-to-110-minute periods of repetitive sleep physiology during an optimum eight-hour nighttime sleep,” Dr Desai explains.

He further notes that around 75% of each sleep cycle consists of Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep, which includes three stages of progressively deeper sleep. This is followed by Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep, which accounts for approximately 20-25% of total sleep and is closely associated with dreaming.

“The duration of NREM sleep is greater in the first four to five hours of sleep, while the duration of REM sleep is greater in the latter three to four hours of sleep,” Dr Desai adds.

How does sleep help maintain brain and body health? Sleep plays an important role in several biological processes that support overall health. Dr Desai explains that NREM and REM sleep contribute differently to the body’s restorative functions.

“Sleep regulates blood pressure, stabilises blood sugar profiles, organises optimal fat storage, calibrates the body’s autonomic system, strengthens the immune system and promotes skin health,” he says.

Its benefits extend beyond physical restoration. Sleep also supports several important neurological functions, including maintaining the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, optimising the neurovascular unit and helping the brain organise and consolidate memories.

Dr Desai also highlights the importance of the glymphatic system. “It cleanses the brain of potentially damaging protein fragments derived from daytime brain activity through the ‘Glymphatic System’, which is exclusive to sleep. In other words, sleep is the brain’s guardian against immunological and degenerative risks,” he explains.