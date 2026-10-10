Navratri 2026: How to make Chef Kunal Kapur’s refreshing papaya smoothie for vrat

Navratri 2026: Looking for a quick, delicious and refreshing breakfast for vrat? Chef Kunal Kapur’s papaya smoothie is a simple recipe made with ripe papaya, chilled milk or curd, a touch of sweetness and a hint of cardamom. Here’s how to make this creamy drink at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )

Method: 1. Prep the fruit: Thoroughly wash, peel, and chop the ripe papaya into cubes.

2. Blend everything: In a high-speed blender jar, combine the papaya cubes, fresh yoghurt (or chilled milk), honey/sweetener, a pinch of cardamom powder, and ice cubes.

3. Make it Smooth: Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture turns into a rich, velvety, and completely smooth consistency.

4. Serve and garnish: Pour the chilled smoothie into a tall glass. Garnish the top with sliced almonds and pistachios for a lovely crunch. Enjoy immediately!

Tips to make the perfect papaya smoothie Choose ripe papaya: A naturally sweet, ripe fruit gives the smoothie a rich flavour without requiring too much added sweetener.

Adjust the consistency: Use chilled milk for a lighter smoothie or thick curd for a creamier texture.

Add a hint of flavour: A pinch of cardamom complements the sweetness of papaya.

Keep the toppings simple: Chopped nuts add texture and make the drink more satisfying. This easy papaya smoothie is a refreshing way to begin your Navratri morning. With a handful of ingredients and just a few minutes of preparation, it can be a convenient addition to your vrat breakfast menu.