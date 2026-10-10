Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home
Looking for a classic Indian dessert? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi combines rich milk, fragrant saffron and crunchy nuts in a delicious frozen treat.
Craving something sweet? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi is a classic Indian dessert that’s perfect for beating sweet cravings. Shared in a YouTube video on March 17, 2018, his recipe offers an easy way to make this creamy frozen treat at home.
Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe
Ingredients
- 1 litre full-fat milk
- A large pinch of saffron (kesar)
- 2 tablespoons coarsely crushed pistachios
- 4–5 green cardamoms
- 1½ tablespoons roughly chopped cashew nuts
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped almonds
- 1½ tablespoons cashew nut paste
- 2–3 tablespoons condensed milk
Method
1. Crush the green cardamoms coarsely using a mortar and pestle. Keep them aside.
2. Pour the full-fat milk into a deep, non-stick pan and bring it to a boil. Add the crushed cardamoms, stir well and simmer until the milk reduces to half its original quantity.
3. Remove the cardamoms from the reduced milk. Add the crushed pistachios, saffron, chopped cashews, almonds, cashew nut paste and condensed milk. Mix well and cook for another 5–6 minutes, allowing the flavours to combine.
4. Pour the prepared mixture into individual kulfi moulds and refrigerate until semi-set. Insert ice cream sticks into the moulds, then freeze until the kulfi is completely set.
5. Carefully remove the frozen kulfi from the moulds and serve immediately. You can garnish it with extra crushed pistachios or almond slivers, if desired.
Tips for making creamy kesar pista kulfi
- Use full-fat milk: This helps give the kulfi its rich, creamy consistency.
- Reduce the milk patiently: Simmering it until it halves in quantity concentrates the flavour and creates a thicker base.
- Balance the flavours: Saffron and cardamom add fragrance, while the nuts provide texture and richness.
- Freeze until fully set: Allow enough time in the freezer so the kulfi holds its shape when demoulded.
With its combination of aromatic saffron, fragrant cardamom and crunchy nuts, Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi is a classic Indian dessert to prepare ahead and enjoy chilled.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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