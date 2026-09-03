Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe

The dessert requires fresh cream, chocolate, whipped cream and cocoa powder. The preparation is relatively simple, making it an easy option when you want to put together a chocolate dessert at home.

Craving something sweet but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor ’s quick chocolate mousse is a simple dessert that comes together with just a handful of ingredients. The recipe combines melted chocolate and fresh cream with light whipped cream to create a smooth and airy mousse. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’ )

How to make chocolate mousse 1. Heat the fresh cream in a small pan. Once hot, pour it over the chopped chocolate in a bowl.

2. Mix the cream and chocolate until the chocolate melts completely and the mixture becomes smooth. Allow it to cool to room temperature.

3. Once cooled, gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. Be careful not to overmix so that the mousse retains its light texture.

4. Spoon the mousse into individual ramekins or serving glasses.

5. Dust the top with cocoa powder.

6. Refrigerate the mousse for two to three hours before serving.

This chocolate mousse is a straightforward dessert option for those who want something indulgent without spending too much time in the kitchen. With chocolate providing the rich flavour and whipped cream adding lightness, the recipe can be prepared ahead of time and kept chilled until it is ready to serve.

Whether you are planning a dinner at home, looking for an easy dessert for guests or simply want to satisfy a chocolate craving, this four-ingredient mousse offers a fuss-free way to end a meal on a sweet note.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born in 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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