Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe
Chocolate lovers can try this easy mousse recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which uses just four ingredients to create a creamy and indulgent dessert at home.
Craving something sweet but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s quick chocolate mousse is a simple dessert that comes together with just a handful of ingredients. The recipe combines melted chocolate and fresh cream with light whipped cream to create a smooth and airy mousse. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’ )
Sanjeev Kapoor’s chocolate mousse recipe
The dessert requires fresh cream, chocolate, whipped cream and cocoa powder. The preparation is relatively simple, making it an easy option when you want to put together a chocolate dessert at home.
Ingredients
- Fresh cream
- Chocolate, chopped or broken into pieces
- Whipped cream
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
How to make chocolate mousse
1. Heat the fresh cream in a small pan. Once hot, pour it over the chopped chocolate in a bowl.
2. Mix the cream and chocolate until the chocolate melts completely and the mixture becomes smooth. Allow it to cool to room temperature.
3. Once cooled, gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. Be careful not to overmix so that the mousse retains its light texture.
4. Spoon the mousse into individual ramekins or serving glasses.
5. Dust the top with cocoa powder.
6. Refrigerate the mousse for two to three hours before serving.
This chocolate mousse is a straightforward dessert option for those who want something indulgent without spending too much time in the kitchen. With chocolate providing the rich flavour and whipped cream adding lightness, the recipe can be prepared ahead of time and kept chilled until it is ready to serve.
Whether you are planning a dinner at home, looking for an easy dessert for guests or simply want to satisfy a chocolate craving, this four-ingredient mousse offers a fuss-free way to end a meal on a sweet note.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born in 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.