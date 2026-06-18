Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’

Just when the team thought their efforts would go unnoticed, they received an unexpected message from Modi’s team. “We were told that the Prime Minister had learned that a special team had come from India to prepare the food, so he would eat fasting food,” he recalled.

“We were called to Abu Dhabi to cook for Prime Minister Modi. Then we found out that he was fasting and wouldn’t be eating the dinner we were preparing. Everyone became disappointed,” Kapoor said.

According to Kapoor, his team had been invited to Abu Dhabi to prepare dinner for Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries. However, they later learned that Modi was observing a fast and would not be eating the meal they had carefully planned.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a memorable story about preparing a special meal for Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s visit to Abu Dhabi. Speaking in an episode of Kahani Khazana in his June 18 Instagram video, Kapoor recalled how an unexpected last-minute change turned into one of the most memorable moments of his career. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the healthy dinner you need; check out recipe )

A last-minute menu change The announcement triggered a rush in the kitchen as the chefs had only a few hours to prepare an entirely new menu suitable for the fast. “There was a lot of scrambling because suddenly we had to prepare fasting food. We had very little time left, but somehow we managed to put together a menu,” Kapoor said.

However, the surprises did not end there. “Just before the service was about to begin, I received a message saying that everyone would be eating vegetarian food. It was such a huge change at the last moment,” he shared.

Modi’s question to Sanjeev Kapoor Despite the challenges, Kapoor and his team managed to serve the meal successfully while maintaining composure in front of the guests.

After dinner service, Kapoor had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi, along with members of the Indian delegation and rulers from the UAE.

Recalling their interaction, Kapoor shared a light-hearted exchange that left a lasting impression on him. “Modi ji said to me, ‘You feed so many people such delicious food, why don’t you eat it yourself?’”

Kapoor replied with a smile, “I told him, ‘I do eat it.’”

The chef said the brief conversation remains one of his fondest memories from the high-profile event, highlighting Modi’s attention to detail and his appreciation for the efforts of the culinary team.