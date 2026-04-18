PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister to address the nation at 8:30 pm, may react to women's quota bill

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

A two-thirds majority was required to pass the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.

During the voting on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.