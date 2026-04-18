PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister to address the nation at 8:30 pm, may react to women's quota bill
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementing the women's quota and the developments in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.
- 1 Mins agoMamata Banerjee says PM Modi will address nation with ‘another web of falsehood’
- 8 Mins agoSmriti Irani accuses Congress of crushing women's aspirations
- 15 Mins agoCentre's conspiracy to change federal structure defeated, Priyanka Gandhi says on women's quota row
- 18 Mins agoWhy did the amendment to women's quota bill fail?
- 35 Mins agoWhat is the agenda of PM Modi's address?
- 39 Mins agoPM Modi to address nation at 8:30 pm
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha. "The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday)," an official said. Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementing the women's quota and the developments in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill....Read More
Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
A two-thirds majority was required to pass the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.
During the voting on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.
Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
PM Modi address LIVE: Mamata Banerjee says PM Modi will address nation with ‘another web of falsehood’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation with "another web of falsehood".
This comes ahead of PM Modi's address to the nation, after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process.
Addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee said, "Today, Prime Minister Modi will once again address the nation with yet another web of falsehoods. Under the BJP regime, those who once incited riots have now risen to become the leaders of the country".
Mamata Banerjee alleged the bill was introduced to "divide" the country, with the BJP aiming to gain political advantage by increasing the Lok Sabha seats to 850 through the delimitation process.
"Modi's downfall started yesterday in Delhi. It is not the Women's Bill; I have been fighting for the Women's Bill since 1998. Modi has told lies through the media. The bill was introduced to divide the country. To divide Bengal and other non-BJP states. He knew he couldn't win in 543 constituencies; that's why he played the game to reach 850. That's why, despite the election campaign, I sent all 21 of my MPs. I wouldn't let the country be divided and not let Bengal get divided," she said.
PM Modi address LIVE: Smriti Irani accuses Congress of crushing women's aspirations
Senior BJP leaders on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of “betraying” women and celebrating the defeat of their political aspirations after a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increase the strength of the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House.
Addressing a press conference, former Union minister Smriti Irani accused the Congress and its allies of rejoicing over the denial of 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures, despite decades of demand by women leaders across parties.
PM Modi address LIVE: The BJP's allegation
The BJP and its allies are continuing their street protest against the Congress and the INDIA bloc alleging that the alliance was anti-women and did not want to see the women of the country go forward.
PM Modi address LIVE: Centre's conspiracy to change federal structure defeated, Priyanka Gandhi says on women's quota row
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women’s reservation and asserted that the defeat of the bill to amend the women’s quota law in the Lok Sabha was a victory of democracy and opposition unity.
Addressing a press conference here, the Congress general secretary underlined that the opposition was not against reservation for women and would support the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, if the government sought to implement it on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.
The sole aim of the government behind bringing the Constitution amendment bill was to remain in power permanently, Priyanka Gandhi charged, adding that the people of the country could see through its intentions.
PM Modi address LIVE: Why did the amendment to women's quota bill fail?
Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.
PM Modi address LIVE: What is the agenda of PM Modi's address?
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation later tonight. While officials didn't elaborate on the agenda of the prime minister's speech, it is expected that he would speak on the Constitution Amendment Bill, which failed to get special majority on Friday.
PM Modi address LIVE: PM Modi to address nation at 8:30 pm
PM Modi address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8.30 pm, a day after the women's quota bill failed to get special majority in the Lok Sabha. "The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday)," an official said.
PM Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament, where the Constitution Amendment Bill, part of the delimitation package failed to clear the house.