5 tasty fasting food recipes to try for the last Shravan somwar of the year

As we bid goodbye Shrawan, this Monday marks the last Shrawan Somwar vrat that many people will be doing for the religious month. And fasting foods form a big part of this religious experience. We have got three chefs to share their go-to fasting food recipes that are tasty, will keep you full and is also in accordance to Shrawan rules. Pumpkin and Potato tikki with a yoghurt dip

Inputs by N. Gopi, Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences, Pune

Ingredients

200 ml - Yogurt

200 gm - Yellow pumpkin

300 ml - Ghee

120 gm - Potato

20 gm - Peanut

2 gm - Green chili

100 gm - Samak rice

5 gm - Ginger

3 gm - Coriander

5 gm - Jeera

Salt to taste

Method

To prepare the TIKKI

1. Grate pumpkin using a grater

2. In a sauce pan, blanch the pumpkin in water with a pinch of salt

3. Once pumpkin is translucent, strain, and squeeze excess water

4. Boil potatoes separately, and mash the potatoes with a masher

5. Once mashed without any lumps, add finely chopped ginger and chopped green chilies, chopped coriander and salt

6. Add the squeezed pumpkin to the potatoes and mix well

7. In another bowl, add the thick hung yogurt, and add crushed peanut, finely chopped green chilies

8. In a mixer, add the samak rice and make it to powder

9. Add this powdered samak rice to the pumpkin and potato mixture to bind the tikki so it gets a bit firm

10.Once firm, to a dough consistency, divide the dough into small balls

11.Inside the small balls, make a small impression with thumb, and fill the balls with the yogurt mixture

12.Shape these balls to tikki and place it on a plate

13.In a griddle, add ghee, heat it and add the tikkis one by one slowly and gently and grill them to golden brown, cooking it on both the

sides

14.Once grilled to golden brown, place it on a plate and serve it hot

TO make the DIP

1. Whip the thick hung yogurt

2. In a separate pan, add ghee, smoke the ghee and add jeera seeds, chopped ginger for flavor

3. Check for salt and mix it

4. This dip is served with the pumpkin and aloo tikki with peanut yoghurt

Rajgira Puri with aloo sabzi

Inputs by Rataram, head chef, Madhuban, Mumbai

Ingredients:

1 cup - Amaranth flour

1/2 tsp - Sendha namak

Water as needed

Oil for deep frying

4 - potatoes, boiled and cubed, medium

1 tbsp - ghee

1 tsp - cumin seeds

1-2 - green chilies, slit

1/2 inch - ginger, grated

8-10 - curry leaves

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

To make the puri

Prepare the Dough by mixing rajgira flour and rock salt.

Add water gradually, kneading into a smooth, firm dough.

Divide the dough into small balls.

Roll each ball into a small circle (4-5 inches).

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium-high heat.

Fry each puri until golden brown on both sides.

Drain on paper towels.

To prepare the Sabji:

Heat ghee or oil in a pan.

Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add green chilies, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute.

Add the cubed potatoes and rock salt. Stir to coat the potatoes with spices.

Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are well-cooked and slightly crispy.

Sabudana wada

Inputs by Chef Andaleeb Sahar Sayed, executive chef, The Lalit, Mumbai

Sabudana wada(unsplash)

Ingredients

· 100gm - Sabudana

· 20gm - Potatoes , boiled and mashed

· 5gm - Green chillies, finely chopped

· Salt to taste

· ½ tsp - Sugar

· Lemon juice

· 2tbsp - Oil

· 10gms - Peanuts, roasted and crushed

· 5gms - curry leaves

Method

1- Rinse sabudana until the water turns clear. Then soak it in water overnight (or 4 to 6 hours depending on the quality of sabudana).

2- In the morning, the sabudana would have absorbed all the water. It should be soft, press with a finger to check, it should crush easily.

3- Drain sabudana in a colander, most likely there will be no water but you still drain it.

4- Then transfer the saubdana to a large bowl along with the following, the · boiled mashed potatoes, roasted peanuts, finely chopped green chilies, lemon juice and salt

Mix everything together using a spatula or your hands.

6- Divide the mixture into equal parts, flatten them a bit and make them into round shapes.

7- Heat oil on medium heat in a kadai or wok. Add vadas to the oil one by one, don’t overcrowd the kadai. Maintain the oil temperature to medium heat.

8- Fry vadas on medium heat until golden brown and crispy from both sides. Drain on a paper towel.