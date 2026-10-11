Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink

Looking for a refreshing drink to enjoy this Navratri? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Hariyali Chaas is a delicious, cooling option to add to your festive menu. With its fresh, herby flavours and a hint of spice, this easy-to-make buttermilk is perfect for sipping between vrat meals. Here’s how to make it at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )

Ingredients:

8–10 fresh coriander sprigs

1 cup yoghurt

2 green chillies, stems removed

½ inch ginger, roughly chopped

Rock salt to taste

½ tsp roasted cumin powder, plus extra for sprinkling

6–8 ice cubes

1 cup water

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Method:

1. Blend the ingredients: Add the yoghurt, green chillies, fresh coriander, chopped ginger, rock salt and roasted cumin powder to a blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Adjust the consistency: Transfer the mixture to a bowl or jug. Add one cup of water and mix well to achieve a light, drinkable consistency.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Add ice: Add the ice cubes and stir to chill the drink. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Serve chilled: Pour the Hariyali Chaas into glasses and sprinkle a little roasted cumin powder on top. Serve immediately.

A refreshing twist on traditional buttermilk

Hariyali Chaas offers a fresh, herby twist on classic Indian buttermilk. The coriander lends a vibrant green colour and refreshing flavour, while green chillies add a gentle kick and ginger brings warmth to the drink. Roasted cumin powder rounds out the flavour with its earthy aroma.

Quick to prepare with everyday ingredients, this chilled drink can be paired with lunch or enjoyed as a light, savoury refreshment. For the best flavour, serve it freshly blended and adjust the water, salt and spice according to your preference.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.