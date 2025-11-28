Lifestyle coach shares 10 healthy ways to curb cravings naturally, says avoid deep fried foods

We often crave the warmth of our favourite comfort foods in winter. Imagine yourself cosy on the couch, a blanket over your legs, with a hot drink in hand. This feeling brings comfort but can also lead to cravings for rich snacks. Instead of reaching for deep-fried foods, look at healthier options that still taste great. This way, you can enjoy the season while keeping your body nourished. Our metabolism slows down as temperatures drop. This makes our bodies crave warmth and energy, leading to a stronger desire for comfort food. Often, these cravings occur because we feel the need for food rather than actual hunger. How to curb cravings naturally? Certain types of advertisements make you more prone to unhealthy food cravings.(Shutterstock)

How to reduce cravings naturally?

Lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata shares a guide with Health Shots on healthy ways to satisfy your cravings without feeling guilty about eating deep-fried snacks.

1. Kickstart your day with a smoothie, not coffee

Many people feel hungry in the morning because they are dehydrated. Instead of grabbing coffee, start your day with a healthy smoothie. Use almond milk, a ripe banana, fresh spinach, and a little flaxseed. “This mixture will fill you up for hours, energise you, and help keep your blood sugar levels steady throughout the morning”, says Nahata. If you are sensitive to cold, try using lukewarm oat milk as your smoothie base. This change lets you enjoy the benefits of the smoothie without feeling chilly.

2. Roast, never deep fry

Instead of eating fried snacks, choose roasted options. Crispy, healthy snacks like roasted chickpeas, makhana (fox nuts), or lightly salted peanuts are great choices. Add spices like sea salt and turmeric for more flavour. “Keep these snacks at your desk for a quick, nutritious option that won't make you feel heavy”, says the expert. If you have a nut allergy, don't worry! You can use puffed grains, such as amaranth or rice, instead. They provide a tasty, crunchy bite for everyone to enjoy.

3. Go for seasonal fruits

In winter, we have many seasonal fruits high in vitamin C, such as oranges, guavas, and pomegranates. “These fruits satisfy our sweet cravings and boost our immune systems, helping us avoid winter colds”, says the lifestyle coach. Nature provides us with what we need when we need it! If you are sensitive to acid, be careful with citrus fruits.

4. Choose warm salads

When you think of salads, you might picture cold greens. This season, try warm salads instead. Cook lentils or millets, then add olive or sesame oil and mix in vegetables for a satisfying dish. “A warm salad not only fills you up but also gives your body the nutrients it needs during colder months”, says Nidhi. If you often eat quickly, try to slow down. Taking your time with your food will make it more enjoyable and help your digestion.

5. Spice up your snacks

Enhance your snacking with winter spices like cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and ajwain. These spices not only make your meals taste better but can also help boost your metabolism and reduce winter cravings. If you have a sensitive stomach, consider using milder herbs like basil or coriander instead.

6. Drink herbal teas to keep hydrated

It's easy to mistake cravings for thirst, especially in colder months when we drink less water. Drink warm herbal teas, such as chamomile, cinnamon, or tulsi, throughout the day. “They keep you warm and help calm your mind, which can reduce stress-related eating”, shares the expert. If you take medications that could interact with these herbs, talk to a healthcare professional first.

7. Pick meals high in fibre first

A low-fiber diet can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate, leading to evening cravings. To avoid this, try snacking on high-fiber foods. Good options include vegetable sticks with hummus or fruit slices with almond butter. These snacks can help keep your blood sugar steady and make you feel full longer. If you often have digestive issues, it's a good idea to increase your fibre intake to help prevent discomfort gradually.

8. Avoid being driven by emotions

Emotional eating can be a problem in the colder months. We often snack not because we are hungry, but because we feel lonely or stressed. When you feel the urge to eat, take a moment to ask yourself, "What am I really hungry for?" Sometimes, talking to a friend, meditating, or going for a brisk walk can help more than reaching for a snack.

9. Plan your snacks

Preparation is important! Keep healthy snacks on hand, such as roasted seeds, fruit bowls, or homemade energy laddoos made with dates and nuts. This helps you avoid processed junk food when cravings hit. By being proactive, you set yourself up for success.

10. Grab sleep and sunlight

Lack of sleep and insufficient sunlight can lead to intense carbohydrate cravings. “Try to get at least seven hours of good sleep each night, and aim for 15 minutes of morning sunlight”, says the expert. These simple habits can help reduce your cravings and improve your mood. Your hormones will appreciate it!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)