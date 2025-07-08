This blueberry sooji ladoo recipe is the desi reset your sweet cravings need
It's World Blueberry Day! And we have for you, the perfect desi twist to these bougie berries
Blueberries have quite the reputation of being a bougie box of berries, the tangy and juicy bites compelling you to add-to-cart every time you're rounding up your grocery order.
As per a Healthline report, the berry of the summer is not just low in calories, but high in antioxidants, may protect against cancer, lower blood pressure, improve brain function, have anti-diabetes effects and may even reduce muscle damage. Now if this stellar roundup isn't impressive enough, know that the berry is versatile enough to be spun into a desi sweet treat — healthy, but oh so indulgent! So this World Blueberry Day we bring to you this innovative, desi recipe, combining the joy of popping a quick ladoo in your mouth with no guilt for aftertaste.
Blueberry oats sooji ladoos
Ingredients: Blueberries - 1/3 cup, raw granulated sugar (or proportionate other choice of sweetener) - 2tbsps, butter - 1tsp, broken raw cashews - 6 to 7, raisins - 3tbsps, semolina - 3tbsps, oats - 2tbsps, cardamom powder - 1/4tsp, water or almond milk - 2 to 3tbsps
Method: Blend the blueberries with sugar and a tablespoon of hot water until smooth. Add the oats and blend again until a thick paste forms. In a pan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Stir in the cashew pieces and raisins, and sauté for about 2 minutes until the cashews begin to turn golden. Next, add the semolina and roast it for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in the cardamom powder, followed by the blueberry-oat mixture, stirring constantly. If the mixture seems too dry and doesn’t hold together, add a bit of water or almond milk. If it's too runny, mix in some coarsely ground oats. Continue stirring for another 2–3 minutes until the mixture reaches a dough-like consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool for 5 minutes. Shape into small balls or flat rounds. This recipe will give you about 8 ladoos, roughly an-inch across in size. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days.
(recipe from Vegan Richa)
Will you be whipping this desi take on blueberries up today?