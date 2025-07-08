This blueberry sooji ladoo recipe is the desi reset your sweet cravings need

Blueberries have quite the reputation of being a bougie box of berries, the tangy and juicy bites compelling you to add-to-cart every time you're rounding up your grocery order. World Blueberry Day 2025: This desi twist to the bougie berry will have you licking your fingers!(Photos: Food Marble, Nish Kitchen)

As per a Healthline report, the berry of the summer is not just low in calories, but high in antioxidants, may protect against cancer, lower blood pressure, improve brain function, have anti-diabetes effects and may even reduce muscle damage. Now if this stellar roundup isn't impressive enough, know that the berry is versatile enough to be spun into a desi sweet treat — healthy, but oh so indulgent! So this World Blueberry Day we bring to you this innovative, desi recipe, combining the joy of popping a quick ladoo in your mouth with no guilt for aftertaste.

Blueberry oats sooji ladoos

Ingredients: Blueberries - 1/3 cup, raw granulated sugar (or proportionate other choice of sweetener) - 2tbsps, butter - 1tsp, broken raw cashews - 6 to 7, raisins - 3tbsps, semolina - 3tbsps, oats - 2tbsps, cardamom powder - 1/4tsp, water or almond milk - 2 to 3tbsps

Method: Blend the blueberries with sugar and a tablespoon of hot water until smooth. Add the oats and blend again until a thick paste forms. In a pan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Stir in the cashew pieces and raisins, and sauté for about 2 minutes until the cashews begin to turn golden. Next, add the semolina and roast it for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix in the cardamom powder, followed by the blueberry-oat mixture, stirring constantly. If the mixture seems too dry and doesn’t hold together, add a bit of water or almond milk. If it's too runny, mix in some coarsely ground oats. Continue stirring for another 2–3 minutes until the mixture reaches a dough-like consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool for 5 minutes. Shape into small balls or flat rounds. This recipe will give you about 8 ladoos, roughly an-inch across in size. Store them in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days.

(recipe from Vegan Richa)

Will you be whipping this desi take on blueberries up today?