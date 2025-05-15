Madhuri Dixit drinks this healthy smoothie to stay fit at 58: Try her recipe 'instead of opting for unhealthy takeout'

Madhuri Dixit celebrates her 58th birthday on May 15. To stay healthy in her 50s, Madhuri Dixit relies on plant-based milks that are low in calories and rich in vitamins, making them a great alternative to traditional dairy milk. She shared in a YouTube video she posted June 23, 2023 that her smoothie recipe is a great way to support overall health and fitness. Also read | Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin at 57 is this healthy drink she swears by Actor Madhuri Dixit turned 58 on May 15. (File Photo/ PTI)

Madhuri Dixit's ‘very simple recipe’

The actor said, “It is very important to eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle even while you are working or are in a hurry. Here are some healthy items you can eat on the go instead of opting for unhealthy takeout! I hope these help.”

She shared in the video, “You can make this smoothie at night and carry it with you the next day. It is a healthy way to snack in between meals. I am sharing my very simple recipe with you.”

The best part? Madhuri's smoothie recipe can be customised to suit individual tastes and dietary needs, and avoids added sugars, making it a healthier option. Moreover, adding protein powder can help support muscle health and satiety, making it a great addition to a post-workout smoothie or a quick breakfast option.

How to make Madhuri Dixit's protein-rich smoothie?

Madhuri shared the recipe, saying, “In a mixer, add 2 cups of frozen fruit – be it raspberries, strawberries or blueberries. Add half a cup of oat milk, almond milk or any milk of choice. To make the smoothie protein-rich, add 1 scoop or half a scoop of protein powder, whatever suits you. No need to add extra sugar, the fruits have enough sweetness.”

Madhuri's healthy snack options

She added, “This is a great healthy snack, but you can also add some avocado to it, or some nuts, if you like. According to your taste, you can change it. You can snack on this smoothie all day long. But if making the smoothie is not possible, you can snack on mixed nuts or dried fruits , cut vegetables with hummus, cut fruits and protein bars.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.