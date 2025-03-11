Almond, oat, soy: Which plant-based milk is best for you?

Plant-based milks have evolved from niche alternatives to everyday staples, embraced for their health benefits, environmental sustainability and dietary inclusivity. Whether you are lactose intolerant, exploring healthier options, or simply looking for variety in your diet, there is a plant-based milk to suit your needs. Plant-based milks vs dairy: The health risks you did not know about.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zeeshan Ali, PhD, Nutrition Expert and Research Program Specialist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), shared, “The science is clear: Plant-based milk alternatives offer significant advantages for human health. As a nutrition researcher studying the effects of dietary choices, I've observed how these alternatives provide essential nutrients while avoiding the health concerns associated with dairy consumption.”

Which plant-based milk is best for you?

Across India, more people are making the switch from dairy to plant-based milk alternatives. Dr Zeeshan Ali said, “With nearly 60% of the adult population likely to be lactose intolerant, the demand for non-dairy options isn’t just a passing trend—it’s a necessity but beyond digestive health, plant-based milks offer a range of benefits that make them a smart choice for everyone.”

Cashew milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk - the options with plant-based milks are endless(Photo: Shutterstock - For representation purpose only)

According to him, plant-based milks offer unique health benefits:

Soy milk provides protein comparable to dairy milk and contains beneficial isoflavones that support heart health.

Hemp milk delivers essential omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for brain function.

Oat milk supplies dietary fiber and complex carbohydrates that help maintain stable blood sugar.

Almond and walnut milks contribute healthy fats and vitamin E, supporting immune function.

Why plant-based milk is the future of nutrition

Dr Zeeshan Ali highlighted, “Research has increasingly demonstrated the connection between diet and mental well-being. Studies suggest that plant-based diets, including their milk alternatives, can support better mental health outcomes through reduced inflammation and improved gut health.”

Plant-based milk, including that extracted from nuts and grains, is gaining popularity in cafes across Delhi-NCR.(Photo: Instagram/begreenr)

Several key factors distinguish plant-based alternatives from dairy milk:

Hormone Content: Plant-based alternatives are naturally free from hormones and growth factors found in dairy milk, which have been linked to various health concerns. Environmental Impact: These alternatives generally require less water and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than dairy milk, making them a more sustainable choice. Fortification Benefits: Modern plant-based alternatives are fortified with essential nutrients, often matching or exceeding the nutritional content of dairy milk in key areas like calcium and vitamin D.

The market reflects growing consumer awareness, with the Indian dairy alternatives sector projected to grow approximately 12% between 2024 and 2029. This growth signals increasing recognition of these products' health and environmental benefits.

Dr Zeeshan Ali suggested that when selecting a plant-based alternative, consider these evidence-based guidelines:

Choose products fortified with calcium and vitamin D. Consider protein content if using as a primary protein source. Opt for unsweetened varieties for everyday use.

Source: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/environmental-footprint-milks

As research continues to advance, evidence supporting the benefits of plant-based alternatives grows stronger. Dr Zeeshan Ali concluded, “These products offer effective nutrition without the health risks associated with dairy consumption, such as increased risk of certain cancers and heart disease. For optimal health outcomes, consider incorporating varied plant-based alternatives into your diet. Each type offers unique benefits, and diversity in choice helps ensure a broad spectrum of nutrients. The wide range of available options means everyone can find alternatives that suit their nutritional needs and taste preferences while supporting overall health goals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.