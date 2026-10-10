Forgotten grains to everyday vegetables: 5 vegetarian foods we should include more often in our diet

Vegetarian diets can provide a wide range of nutrients when they include diverse, minimally processed foods. But less attention is given to some of the nutritious, affordable foods when compared to what's in vogue about so-called ‘superfoods’. These are some of the lesser-known items that could be incorporated into one's diet to increase variety and make up a good portion of the daily nutrient requirements.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, a weight loss expert, shared vegetarian foods we should consider in our meals.

1. Amaranth (Rajgira) Pratyaksha highlighted that Amaranth is a nutrient-rich grain that contains iron, magnesium, fibre, and protein. It can be used as porridge and flour, and can be made a part of rotis and cheelas as well. Use as much as you like, as it can be consumed in various ways, and is easily replacing foods prepared from refined grains.