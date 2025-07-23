Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious Moringa leaves recipe to add protein, anti-inflammatory benefits to your daily diet

Moringa leaves, also known as sahjan or drumstick leaves, gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic for their immunity-boosting properties. However, these nutrient-rich greens are beneficial for doing more than just that. Packed with protein, iron, and natural anti-inflammatory properties, they are truly a superfood you must include in your diet. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a delicious moringa thalipeeth recipe filled with health benefits. (Pinterest Representative Image)

Now, eating the leaves as it is may not be exciting or flavourful. But, what if we told you there's a delicious way to enjoy moringa and add it to your diet? In a blog post shared on June 7, chef Sanjeev Kapoor recommended a delicious recipe to add the benefits of moringa leaves to your daily diet: moringa thalipeeth.

Moringa thalipeeth recipe

According to the chef, this multi-grain thalipeeth is made by mixing moringa powder or finely chopped fresh leaves into dough, giving it a ‘rich and earthy flavour’. “This recipe is both filling and wholesome. Serve it with yoghurt or a spoonful of homemade pickles for a meal that satisfies your hunger and keeps your energy up,” he added. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

1½ cups moringa leaves

1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour

1 tbsp sesame oil + for drizzling

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp split skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal)

1 tsp Bengal gram (chana dal)

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp white sesame seeds

Salt to taste

1-2 dried red chillies, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

Coconut chutney to serve

Jaggery to serve

Method:

1. To make the tempering, heat sesame oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds, split skinless black gram and Bengal gram and sauté till golden brown. Take the pan off the heat.

2. Take ragi flour in a large bowl, add green chillies, white sesame seeds, salt, dried red chillies, onions, moringa leaves, and pour the tempering over and mix well.

3. Add ½ cup warm water and knead to a soft dough.

4. Take a portion of the dough and spread it to form a thin disc on a non-stick tawa. Make holes and drizzle oil into it. Place the tawa on heat and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Drizzle a little oil on the sides and flip the disc and cook further for 1-2 minutes.

5. Transfer the cooked disc onto a serving plate and similarly, switch off the heat and make more thalipeeth.

6. Serve hot with coconut chutney and jaggery.

Benefits of moringa leaves

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Swagatika Das, ayurveda expert and co-founder, Nat Habit, revealed benefits of consuming moringa leaves. “Beyond its nutritional richness, Moringa is employed to combat malnutrition and can even purify water. Remarkably, it boasts more protein than eggs, more iron than spinach, more vitamin A than carrots, and more calcium than milk, making it a nutritional powerhouse with diverse benefits,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.