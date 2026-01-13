Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer busts 5 major protein myths: Vegetarian diets can't provide enough protein?

Shivohaam, the celebrity fitness coach responsible for sculpting Ranbir Kapoor’s ripped physique in Animal and Aamir Khan’s look for Laal Singh Chaddha, is setting the record straight on the most misunderstood nutrient in the Indian diet: protein. In a January 10 interview with MensXP, Shivohaam took aim at the misinformation that often prevents people from reaching their fitness goals. Also read | Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana Actor-turned-fitness trainer Shivohaam worked with Ranbir Kapoor for his Animal physique. (Instagram/ Shivohaam)

According to Shivohaam, who had a tiny cameo in Kal Ho Naa Ho, protein is a versatile tool for health — not just a shortcut to muscle — and anyone can use it to improve their physical well-being. Here are the five common myths Shivohaam debunked.

1. Myth: Protein makes you bulky

Many people, particularly women, avoid protein because they fear waking up with 'bodybuilder' muscles. Shivohaam clarified that this was a myth as protein is simply a building block for repair. Bulking requires a massive caloric surplus and specific heavy lifting protocols. Simply consuming protein won't turn you into the Incredible Hulk overnight; instead, it helps maintain lean muscle and a healthy metabolism.

2. Myth: I get enough protein from normal Indian food

The verdict: truth (but with a caveat). Shivohaam highlighted that while traditional Indian diets — rich in dals, legumes, and dairy — can provide adequate protein, most people aren't eating the volume or variety required to meet their specific body goals. According to Shivohaam, it is possible to get enough from a standard diet, but it requires conscious planning rather than accidental consumption.

3. Myth: Protein is only for 'gym bros'

The idea that you only need protein if you’re lifting heavy weights is a persistent misconception. Shivohaam clarified that protein is a macronutrient essential for everyone. Whether you’re a marathon runner, a yoga practitioner, or someone with a desk job, protein is vital for skin health, hair growth, hormone regulation, and immune function.

4. Myth: Vegetarian diets can't provide enough protein

Vegetarians often face the 'where do you get your protein?' question. Shivohaam firmly labelled this a myth. With sources like paneer, tofu, sprouts, quinoa, and high-quality supplements, vegetarians can easily match the protein intake of meat-eaters. The key was combining different plant-based sources to ensure a complete amino acid profile.

5. Myth: Too much protein causes liver issues

One of the most common scare tactics used against high-protein diets was the threat of organ damage. Shivohaam clarified that for a healthy individual, there was no evidence that a high-protein diet causes liver or kidney issues. However, those with pre-existing conditions should consult a doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.