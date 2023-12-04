close_game
Ranbir Kapoor undergoes dramatic physical transformation for Animal in video shared by his fitness trainer. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 04, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer Shivoham praised the actor for his dedication towards achieving a ripped look for Animal.

Animal is off to a bumper start at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which released in December 1, has already grossed more than 350 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Now, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Shivoham has shared a BTS clip of the actor hitting the gym, giving a sneak peek into the process that went into preparing the actor for the film, where he is seen in a beefed-up avatar. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: ‘People in this country get easily offended with films’)

Ranbir Kapoor training for Animal.
Ranbir Kapoor training for Animal.

Ranbir's physical transformation

Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer Shivoham took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip, where Ranbir Kapoor was seen pumping it out at the gym. In the short clip, Ranbir was seen in a black and white picture with Shivoham, where the actor was shirtless. A video appeared next, where he was seen working out with dumbbells in both his hands.

The actor looked determined as he continued to do his sets in a seat. He was seen in his Animal look, sporting long hair and a beard. The video ended with a previous picture of Ranbir with Shivoham, where the actor was seen in a lean avatar, seemingly the look from his last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Sharing the post, Shivoham wrote, "Work in silence, let your success be the noise." He has been sharing a bunch of pictures and videos on his Instagram about Ranbir's physical transformation for Animal.

More details

Earlier, he had shared a shirtless picture of Ranbir in his Animal look and wrote in the caption, "Another mission accomplished, another milestone achieved. Your hard work and dedication towards your work, your profession never ceases to amaze. Like always, it's an absolute pleasure being your fitness coach brother. All the best and looking forward to the next milestone."

Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir. The film stars Ranbir as Ranvijay who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor), and then sets out to exact revenge.

