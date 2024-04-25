Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is all about fitness goals these days. Days after we saw him sweat it out in the countryside, now the actor's physical trainer Shivoham has dropped pictures of his drastic physical trasnformation over the past three years, from Animal to the upcoming Ramayana. (Also Read: A look at who could play what in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, from Ranbir Kapoor to Arun Govil) Ranbir Kapoor's drastic physical transformation in the last 3 years

Ranbir's physical transformation

On Wednesday, Shivoham took to his official Instagram handle and pinned a carousel post of Ranbir's physical journey. The first picture showed him in his popular beefed-up avatar from Animal, which released last year. The next picture saw a regular Ranbir waiting to start his metamorphosis. And the third picture shows his recent physical form – a ripped hot bod, presumably his look as Rama in the upcoming mythological epic.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the caption, Shivoham stated, “It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #ramayana.”

Ranbir's training regime

Ranbir's rigorous workout in the countryside ahead of filming Ramayana is sure to inspire you. The actor's fitness coach Nam recently gave a glimpse into his intense training session as he kicks off shooting for his upcoming movie.

Shivoham shared a video on Instagram, giving viewers a peek into the actor's workout routine. The video shows Ranbir, without a shirt, exercising amidst lush green surroundings, running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. Additionally, he enjoys swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his training regimen.

The caption of the video read, “Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Rannvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speculation suggest Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, with talks suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman. While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.