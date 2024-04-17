Ram Navami: A look at who could play what in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, from Ranbir Kapoor to Arun Govil

After Om Raut's action epic Adipurush last year, Dangal and Chhichhore filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is now adapting Ramayana into another film. Co-produced by Kannada superstar Yash of KGF-fame and Namit Malhotra, the Ramayana film is currently being filmed in Mumbai. (Also Read – Yash on why he is co-producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'It's a subject that deeply resonates with me') Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are reported to play Rama and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

On the occasion of Ram Navami, let's look at who's rumoured to play which character in the new adaptation:

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Ranbir Kapoor's name was the first one attached to the project. He's rumoured to play the lead character of Ram in the film. He's also undergoing rigorous training for the part, as shown by a video which surfaced on social media last week.

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sai Pallavi, best known for her Tamil and Telugu films, is rumoured to play Ram's wife Sita in the adaptation. This will mark her Bollywood debut, though she's also shooting for an untitled film opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. Before Sai, Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt was being considered for Sita's role.

Yash as Ravana

Yash, who broke out with the ground-breaking success of the KGF franchise, is reportedly considering playing Ravana. This will mark his Hindi debut too. He's already attached to the project as one of the producers. He said in a statement, “We believe we know Ramayana well, yet each time it unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge and offers unique perspectives. Our vision is to translate this timeless epic onto the silver screen. It will be a grand spectacle, honoring its scale, but at its core, it will be an honest and faithful portrayal of the story, emotions and values we hold dear. This is a journey to share Ramayana with the world.”

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Reports suggest that after the success of Gadar 2 last year, Sunny Deol is likely to play the lord of Hanuman. Hanuman has been in pop-culture focus recently, with Teja Sajja essaying a superhero based on the mythological figure in the Telugu film HanuMan, and Dev Patel taking inspiration from Hanuman for his directorial debut, Monkey Man.

Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran

Not only Sunny, but also his younger brother Bobby Deol is likely to be a part of the project. After playing the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal last year, he may be seen clashing with Ranbir yet again as Ravana's younger brother Kumbhkaran.

Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhish

After making waves in Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi may play the other brother of Ravana, who is ousted from Lanka only to join forces with Rama and his army. He seems to be an apt choice for this wild-card character.

Arun Govil as Dasharatha

Years after he memorably played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, Arun is now playing his father King Dasharatha in the new adaptation. He was seen in the character get-up in the leaked pictures from the sets of the movie. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I had fun shooting with Nitesh on the film. I can’t say anything about it at this moment. Several portions are left, and I will shoot for them soon.”

Arun Govil as Dasharatha

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Leaked images from the sets also showed Lara Dutta dressed as Kaikeyi, one of Dasharatha's wives who tricks him into sending Rama to vanavas (banishment into forests).

Sheeba Chadha as Surpankha

Finally, Sheeba Chadha, best known for her roles in Badhaai Do and most recently, All India Rank, is expected to play Surpankha, Ravana's sister whose nose is chopped off by Lakshman.

While there's no official confirmation on any of the above casting, announcements are likely to be made in the coming days.

