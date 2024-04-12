Yash on why he is co-producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'It's a subject that deeply resonates with me'

Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios have teamed up to co-produce Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While there have been numerous on-screen adaptations of the story over the years, Yash spoke to Variety about why he wanted to co-produce the project. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor prepares for Ramayana role with intense workout, trainer shares video; fans spot Alia Bhatt and Raha too) Yash is on-board as a producer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.(Instagram)

‘Want to share Ramayana with the world’

Yash admits that the story of Ramayana is ‘woven into the fabric of our lives’ and yet, he says, there’s something new to explore depending on the perspective of the filmmaker. He also states that while the idea is to make a visual spectacle that the world can savour, they want to stay true to the story and emotions it entails.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“We believe we know Ramayana well, yet each time it unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge and offers unique perspectives. Our vision is to translate this timeless epic onto the silver screen. It will be a grand spectacle, honoring its scale, but at its core, it will be an honest and faithful portrayal of the story, emotions and values we hold dear. This is a journey to share Ramayana with the world,” he said.

‘Ramayana deeply resonates with me’

Yash also told the publication that it has been a long-term goal of his to back films that will ‘showcase Indian cinema on a global level’. While he was in LA, he met Namit, found someone who thinks alike and was already working on Ramayana. The actor also revealed that he wanted to co-produce the project as the subject deeply resonates with him.

“Ramayana as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world,” he said.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film or reveal its cast and crew. However, buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor will play Ram, Sai Pallavi will play Sita and Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the film. Ranbir has already begun training for the project, focusing on working out and losing the weight he had gained for Animal.

Pictures of Lara Dutta, Arun Govil recently leaked from the sets of Ramayana. A Pinkvilla report also claimed that music composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer will be teaming up for the film. The film’s team is expected to make an official announcement on April 17, on Ram Navami.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place