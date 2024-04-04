Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer epic drama's shooting video gets leaked. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to commence the most challenging project of his movie career. The actor will be portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's epic-drama Ramayana. While the makers have kept everything under wraps, some pictures and videos allegedly from the sets have gone viral. The leaked footage shows architecture being constructed to showcase the ancient time period. (Also read: Madhu Mantena backs out as producer from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana due to monetary concerns; details inside) The on-location pictures from Ranbir Kapoor's epic Ramayana have gone viral.

Ramayana first day shoot pictures get leaked

An Instagram user named Akruti Singh dropped two photos from Ramayana sets on her Instagram handle. Netizens believe that she might be associated with the film as a crew member.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In one of the pictures, the under-construction set featured numerous pillars and wooden walls. There was also a dome structure similar to a temple. Akruti captioned her post as “Ramayana Day 1 (sic).” In another video shared by a netizen on X with the username @Khushali_rk, large pillars are visible.

Ranbir Kapoor prepping to play Lord Ram

In February 2024, it was reported that Ranbir would undergo voice and diction training for Nitesh's film. A source said, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new,” as quoted by India Today.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol might feature

While Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, speculations are rife about Sunny Deol being considered for essaying the role of Lord Hanuman. Although there has not been any official disclosure from the producers, Bobby Deol has been approached to play Kumbhkaran. There have also been rumours about Vijay Sethupathi portraying Raavan's youngest brother Vibhishan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place