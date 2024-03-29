Ranbir Kapoor to gift new 250 cr bungalow to Raha Kapoor, making her youngest and richest star kid in Bollywood: Report

Ranbir's new home costs more than Mannat, Jalsa?

The report said that the new bungalow cost Ranbir and family ' ₹250 crore', and is the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. A source was quoted as saying by the portal, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Raha could become ‘richest star kid in B-Town’

The source added, "It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town (Bollywood). Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore."

It is worth noting that while such gifts from relatives are tax-exempt at the point of receipt in India, future income or gains from these assets incur taxes, as per a report by Live Mint.

Neetu Kapoor be the co-owner of the bungalow

Per the report, the source further said that Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the bungalow as her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, had made her ‘the half-owner of all his properties’. Per the source, 'Neetu herself is supremely financially stable and recently bought a lavish house worth ₹15 crore in the Bandra area itself'.

It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready, the entire Kapoor family – including Neetu – will stay together under one roof. Alia and Ranbir currently live with Raha at Vastu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place