Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor visit new Mumbai bungalow. Watch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were spotted at their under-construction home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check out their latest videos.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were joined by his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, while visiting their new house in Mumbai on Wednesday. Videos of Alia and Neetu entering the multi-storey house together as well as clips of Ranbir checking out the view from a massive balcony at their bungalow were shared by the paparazzi. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's ₹35 crore home where they married and had daughter Raha is luxurious and modern. See pics
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor's videos
In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Alia can be seen coming out of her car and going inside the building. Soon, Neetu, who arrived in a separate car, joined Alia and the two hugged before moving inside together.
Ranbir featured solo in paparazzi photos and videos as he looked around his future residence. Alia wore a pair of black pants with a black shirt, while Ranbir wore a white shirt and blue jeans with cap. Neetu kept it casual in a breezy beige outfit.
More about the property
It appears that the bungalow's construction is almost complete, but it is not known when the family plans to move into the property, which was reportedly named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s late grandmother.
In the past few years, Ranbir, along with Neetu and Alia, visited the property many times. Before Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020, he had also visited the site. Alia and Ranbir were also spotted visiting their under-construction home in September 2022. Alia was pregnant at the time.
Alia and Ranbir now live at Vayu
Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at their current Mumbai residence – a luxe apartment in a building named Vastu. Two months after their wedding, the couple announced that Alia was expecting her first child with Ranbir. Daughter Raha was born in November 2022, and has been living with her parents at Vastu.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.