Bobby Deol to play villain in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film

Bobby Deol is acing the new phase of his cinematic career by playing villainous characters in Hindi and regional cinema. The actor who was lauded as Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is now entering the Yash Raj Films spy universe. He will be working in the action-thriller spin-off starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as reported by Deadline. (Also read: Kanguva: Suriya unveils first look of Bobby Deol as Udhiran, fans react) Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's upcoming action-thriller.

Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt make their debut in YRF Spy Universe

According to the portal, “After starring in box office hit Animal, we can reveal that Bobby Deol will play the villain in the next Yash Raj Films Spy Universe feature starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.” The rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced by the makers. The untiled project revolves around the same cinematic universe which connects the upcoming War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Alia has become the first female actor to headline a high-octane espionage thriller. Sharvari, who starred in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also play a spy alongside Alia in the movie. The film will be directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bobby Deol to clash with Alia Bhatt in spy action-thriller

Bobby, who locked horns with Ranbir in Animal could be seen getting into combat mode with Alia in the yet-to-be titled spy saga. Though Alia engaged in heavy-duty action sequences in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone, she did not play the protagonist in the Hollywood thriller.

Bobby will next be seen in Suriya-Disha Pataani starrer Tamil action-fantasy Kanguva. He is also working in the Telugu period action-adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu where he portrays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Alia is currently filming for her home-production Jigra, co-starring The Archies fame Vedang Raina in a crucial role.

Sharvari recently shared an update on her upcoming action-drama Vedaa with John Abraham.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place