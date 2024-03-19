Vedaa teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh join forces in adrenaline pumping crime action-thriller. Watch

John Abraham is back in action with his upcoming crime-thriller Vedaa. The teaser for the movie, co-starring Sharvari Wagh in pivotal role, was released on Tuesday. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said that the movie is inspired by true events. John recently shared the poster of the movie on Instagram, while announcing the release date. (Read more: John Abraham on one year of Pathaan: Film made industry bounce back) Vedaa teaser is out. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in a still from Vedaa.

Vedaa is produced by Aseem Arora and backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film releases on July 12, 2024. The recently released Vedaa teaser also gives a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia and her chemistry with John. Watch it here:

John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh team up for Vedaa

The Vedaa actor took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, "Vedaa… she needed a savior. She got a weapon." Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!" In the first look poster Sharvari is seen standing behind John with scar marks on her face. While the latter is seen holding a knife with expressions full of rage.

Vedaa is inspired by true events

While expressing his excitement about the film, director Nikkhil said, “Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Vedaa offers blend of action, suspense and emotions

The makers of Vedaa are optimistic about their upcoming venture as producer Madhu Bhajwani of Emmay Entertainment in his statement said, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience." Minnakshi Das, Co-Producer, JA Entertainment, also pointed out, “The film is a unique blend of action, suspense, and emotion, and I'm confident that audiences will be on the edge of their seats from start to finish. We are proud to present this thrilling cinematic experience, and we can't wait for everyone to witness it on the big screen.”

John will next be seen in Tehraan and The Diplomat.

