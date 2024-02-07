Vedaa: John Abraham announces his next film; check out first poster, release date, other details

Actor John Abraham has announced his next film, its first poster and release date. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, John shared the poster. The film has been titled Vedaa and will release in July this year. (Also Read | John Abraham on one year of Pathaan: 'Film made industry bounce back') John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in first poster of Vedaa.

Vedaa first poster

The poster featured actor Sharvari Wagh with tears in her eyes as she stood behind John, who sported a rugged look. A weapon was also part of the poster. Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Dive into the world of #Vedaa. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!" Nikkhil Advani has directed the film.

About Vedaa

The film has been dubbed as a "high-energy action-drama". It marks a reunion between John and Nikhil after the movies Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Vedaa also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. The filmmaker has directed Vedaa from a script by Aseem Arora. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and John's JA Entertainment.

What Nikhil said about film

“Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa," Nikhil said in a statement to the news agency PTI.

Vedaa was shot in Kashmir

In December last year, John concluded a shooting schedule of Vedaa in Kashmir. The film was shot in Srinagar and Anantnag district in south Kashmir. In a video released by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department on X, John had said his experience in Kashmir was fantastic. "We are shooting in Ashmuqam. It is an absolutely fantastic place. We have got 240 extras. You can see it is absolutely outstanding, where I am, in the outskirts of Anantnag. It is such a beautiful place, Kashmir,” the actor, who was wearing the traditional Kashmiri cloak pheran, had said.

John's last film

John was last seen in Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. It released on January 25. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Pathaan also featured Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana with Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

