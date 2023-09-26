Jigra: Alia Bhatt to star in Vasan Bala's next, will do anything to protect her brother. Watch announcement video

Dharma Productions has shared the announcement video for Alia Bhatt's next film, Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, it seems to be a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. The film will release next year in September. (Also read: Alia Bhatt becomes Rocky, Ranveer Singh turns into Rani as Karan Johar's film makes streaming debut. Watch) An artwork featuring Alia Bhatt in Jigra.

The video shows an artwork of Alia in a shirt and trousers, carrying a backpack and looking sombre. She is seen in a street, surrounded by neon lights and hoardings, as if waiting for someone. A voiceover from the actor is heard: “Dekh mujhe. Meri rakhi pehenta haina tu? Tu mere protection mei hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi. Kabhi bhi (Look at me. You wear my rakhi right? You are under my protection. I won't let anything happen to you. Ever).”

Sharing the video, Dharma Productions wrote on Twitter, “@aliaa08 is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala - releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”

Alia Bhatt wrote, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine.

Apart from Jigra, Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. However, the film is stuck due to Priyanka's schedule getting impacted amid the Hollywood strike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail