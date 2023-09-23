Alia Bhatt becomes Rocky, Ranveer Singh turns into Rani as Karan Johar's film makes streaming debut. Watch

Ranveer and Alia in new promo

In the promo posted by Prime Video India on YouTube and its social media handles, Ranveer and Alia are seen promoting the OTT release of their film in the same old manner, before Ranveer suggests a ‘switch.’

Alia then turns into Rocky and starts talking in his West Delhi lingo. She repeats Rocky's lines, “How's you babes?” and “Aap toh mujhe total checkout maar rahe ho”. When Ranveer plays along, Alia adds, “Nahi nahi, maar lo, bahut mehnat se banayi hai.”

As Alia continues talking, Ranveer returns the favour by keeping a hand over Alia's mouth and screaming Rani's popular dialogue from the film, “Tu kisi aur ko bolne kyu nahi deta yar? Chup kar!”

Ranveer later signs off with another of Rani's popular dialogues from the film, “Khela Hobe” ('Let the game begin' in Bengali). Alia also signs off with, her Rocky mimicry on point, “Bye babes.”

About Rocky Aur Rani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani began streaming on Prime Video India on September 22. The film released in cinemas on July 28 and went on to cross ₹150 crore at the domestic box office across its runtime that lasted over a month.

It marks Karan's return to direction seven years after the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The ensemble cast also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshiti Jog, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma among others. It is co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Co-written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, it revolves around a West Delhi business heir and a Bengali journalist who fall in love against their families' wishes.

