Ranbir Kapoor prepares for Ramayana role with intense workout, trainer shares video; fans spot Alia Bhatt and Raha too

Ranbir Kapoor is away from home in the countryside to prepare for his next film. The actor is sweating it out with his trainer, going on treks, biking, lifting weights and so much more to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana to mark Hans Zimmer's debut in Bollywood with AR Rahman: Report) Ranbir Kapoor is getting in shape to play Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Workout mode on

Personal trainer Nam shared a video of Ranbir trying out different workout options. He works out with a gym ball, kettlebells, gym ropes, goes for run, a hike and even rides a bike. Nam called it ‘decompression in the countryside’.

Fans of the actor were impressed by his dedication. “Hiking as a part of his training program for the prep of Ramayana. This guy knows exactly what he’s doing and how to make it happen right. Looking forward to his emotional transformation,” wrote one person. “Ram ji's character is in safe hand... can't wait Ramayana,” wrote another. “Keep sharing more of Ranbir pl,” another fan requested Nam.

In the video, a few fans also spotted his wife Alia Bhatt with Ranbir on the trek and their daughter Raha playing in the garden with someone while he worked out. "We know RK’s going to kill it. Alia and Raha’s cameos in this are the cutest thing ever," read a comment.

Ranbir's next film

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speculation surrounds Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with rumours suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman.

While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol was reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran.

There are also rumours swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.