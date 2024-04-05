Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana to mark Hans Zimmer's debut in Bollywood with AR Rahman: Report
Ramayana: Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with AR Rahman, as per a new report. Here's what you need to know.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has begun shooting Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Nitesh and producer Namit Malhotra have gotten Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman on board Ramayana. Hans is known for his work in The Lion King, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception, among others. Also read | Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start shooting for Ramayana in early 2024: Report
Hans Zimmer to debut in India with Ramayana?
A source told the portal, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana."
The source said that the music of Ramayana is composed by AR Rahman, adding, “It’s a match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India’s story to the world."
About Ramayana
The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is presently on floors and is being touted as the most expensive film in Indian cinema. Ranbir, Sai, Sunny and Yash are expected to shoot for their respective parts soon. The film might release around Diwali 2025. Recently, videos from the film's set surfaced online.
Reportedly Sheeba Chaddha and Lara Dutta will also be seen in the film – Lara is essaying the role of Lord Ram’s step-mother Kaikeyi and Sheeba is playing the role of Manthara, who is said to be the one who convinced Kaikeyi that the throne of Ayodhya belonged to her son Bharat and that her step-son Ram should be exiled from the kingdom.
