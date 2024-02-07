Ranbir Kapoor undergoes extensive vocal training for Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari wants him to sound 'different': Report

The pre-production of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly in full swing. As per an India Today report, Ranbir will undergo extensive vocal training to play the part of Lord Ram in the film as Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound 'different'. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash as Sita and Ravan, respectively. (Also Read: Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is a casting coup) Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram in Ramayan(AFP)

Ranbir’s prep for the film

As per the report, the Dangal director is leaving no stone unturned and is doing ample homework. It claimed that he has created a separate team for the diction and dialogue department, which will work closely with the actors. According to the report, Ranbir has already been put on to a diction expert who will ensure that his dialogue delivery aligns with the director’s vision. They claim there’s also a special emphasis on costumes.

India Today quoting a source stated, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, he is enjoying this process of trying something new.”

About Ramayana

After Om Raut’s Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush and Prasanth Varma’s more contemporary Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai-starrer HanuMan, Nitesh’s film will be the third film in recent times to be based on Ramayan. While the film’s team is yet to make an official announcement, the buzz has been strong about the film for a while now.

Ranbir is expected to shoot for the film soon. The makers have also approached Sunny Deol to play Hanuman and Bobby Deol to play Kumbakaran if rumours are to be believed. The makers are aiming for the film to be released in 2025.

