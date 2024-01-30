Prabhas on a short break, to start work on his next in March

After getting positive response to his latest cinematic venture, Salaar, actor Prabhas is taking some off to rejuvenate and realign his thoughts. We have heard that he is taking a short break, and will resume work on his projects in the month of March. Prabhas was last seen in Salaar

According to a source, he will also use the break to focus on his health.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Prabhas is really overwhelmed with the response that he has got for his film, Salaar. The response is extra special for him as it comes after back to back setbacks in his career. It has added renewed energy and focus into his life, which is why he wants to take a break and realign his thoughts as to how he wants to take his career forward,” says a source.

The insider goes on to reveal, “That’s the reason he has taken a short break of a month or so, and plans to resume work in the month of March. He has some schedules and work lined up for his next projects -- Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, apart from Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal”.

“He will start working on everything else in March, till then he is off the radar, when it comes to work,” shares the source.

Recently, some reports also stated that he might go to Europe for another surgery as “he did not recover completely from the injury”. “During the break, his health will be top priority,” says the source, without confirming or denying the reports.