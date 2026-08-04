FIFA World Cup, CWG over; Indian cricket on a break: The best live sporting action to catch now

July offered sports fans a packed calendar, with the FIFA World Cup dominating the first half of the month before the Commonwealth Games took centre stage in the latter weeks. Cricket also kept Indian fans engaged through the high-profile India-England series and the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe, ensuring there was hardly a dull moment. However, the sporting calendar has now entered a relatively quieter phase. With the Indian cricket team not returning to action until August 15, there is a brief lull for fans. The wait is further extended in football, as Europe's top domestic leagues are yet to kick off their new campaigns. While the slowdown may be temporary, it provides supporters with a chance to catch their breath before another busy stretch of international cricket and club football gets underway later this month. The MLS season has resumed while Pakistan are taking on the West Indies in cricket. (Reuters and AFP Images)

There is still plenty of live sporting action to keep fans entertained West Indies vs Pakistan Test series: Pakistan's tour of the Caribbean has not gone according to plan so far, with the visitors suffering defeat in the opening Test against the West Indies. The second and final Test is currently underway, as Pakistan look to bounce back and level the two-match series, while the hosts aim to complete a clean sweep on home soil.

Pakistan women's tour of Sri Lanka: Both sides are looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming international assignments. The series provides an important opportunity for the two teams to test their combinations and assess their squads in the shortest format.

Delhi Premier League: DPL 2026 season has also kick-started, bringing domestic T20 action back into the spotlight. The month-long tournament, which began on July 31, will feature 44 matches before concluding on August 30, with several emerging and established players set to showcase their talent.

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The Hundred: It is also in full swing, with England's franchise tournament featuring simultaneous men's and women's competitions. The 100-ball league continues to attract global attention, bringing together top international stars and emerging talent in one of the most unique formats in world cricket.

MLS: While Europe's major domestic leagues are yet to resume following the FIFA World Cup, Major League Soccer is already back in action. Fans can continue watching some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann, as the MLS season gathers momentum with clubs battling for playoff spots.

Canadian Open: Tennis fans can turn their attention to the Canadian Open, one of the biggest ATP and WTA 1000 events outside the Grand Slams. The tournament features many of the world's top-ranked players and serves as a key warm-up event ahead of the US Open later this month.