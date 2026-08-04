CEEW and TVF's Gullak highlight rooftop solar benefits through engaging storytelling

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has partnered with TVF's popular series Gullak to launch a campaign that uses storytelling to highlight the benefits of rooftop solar for Indian households. Through the collaboration, CEEW, one of the world's leading climate think tanks, aims to simplify the concept of rooftop solar and raise awareness about its long-term value by embedding the message within the show's familiar, family-oriented narrative. A still from season 5 of Gullak.

As audiences become less responsive to traditional advertising, brands are increasingly turning to storytelling to connect with consumers. Rather than relying on conventional product placement, companies are weaving their messages into engaging narratives that feel more authentic. Popular fictional characters, whose credibility has been built over years of storytelling, have emerged as trusted voices capable of communicating complex topics such as financial literacy, health, sustainability and clean energy. As a result, entertainment intellectual property (IP) is evolving into a powerful communication tool that can raise awareness, shape public perception and encourage meaningful consumer action.

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How Gullak is promoting rooftop solar The collaboration between TVF and CEEW reflects the growing use of entertainment to communicate public-interest messages. Set in the world of Gullak, the campaign features the show's familiar middle-class Mishra family, portrayed by Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, to explain the benefits of rooftop solar. By placing the technology in an everyday household setting, the initiative aims to dispel common misconceptions, build consumer confidence and encourage homeowners to consider rooftop solar as a long-term investment.

CEEW: Bringing climate conversations into Indian homes Reethira Kumar, Senior Programme Communications Specialist at CEEW, said the organisation partnered with TVF to bring climate issues into mainstream conversations through relatable storytelling. She said the Gullak universe was a natural choice because its portrayal of everyday family life made it an effective platform to introduce conversations around rooftop solar and renewable energy. The collaboration, she added, demonstrates the potential of combining evidence-based climate messaging with culturally rooted stories to encourage greater public awareness and climate action.

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TVF on the power of trusted characters Vijay Koshy, President at TVF, said the collaboration with CEEW demonstrates how popular entertainment can be used to communicate important public-interest issues. He said Gullak was well suited to the campaign because the show's long-standing connection with audiences made it an effective platform to introduce conversations around rooftop solar in a way that is relatable and accessible.

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As brands and institutions increasingly look for more meaningful ways to engage consumers, collaborations such as this highlight the growing potential of entertainment IP to simplify complex messages, build trust and inspire real-world action. By placing rooftop solar in the context of a familiar Indian household, the Gullak x CEEW collaboration aims to make clean energy more accessible, relatable and actionable for consumers.