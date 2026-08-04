Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says MLA resignations will be accepted ‘in minutes’ after cabinet expansion sparks friction
DKS on Tuesday warned MLAs threatening resignation that the party remains important, adding that any resignations tendered would be accepted within minutes.
A high-voltage drama has erupted in Karnataka following chief minister DK Shivakumar's cabinet expansion. Leaders who were not given any berth in the cabinet have expressed their disappointment, but their backlash was met with a swift warning from the CM.
Shivakumar expanded his cabinet on Monday by inducting 19 ministers. The long-awaited move, which had created significant buzz in political circles, has now triggered friction within the Congress party.
Senior party leader Yashvantharayagouda V Patil resigned as an MLA, and Belur Gopalakrishna also offered to quit after being left out of the expansion, according to news agency ANI.
Also Read | Karnataka CM Shivakumar expands cabinet, raises presence of Muslims and Dalits
Shivakumar's reaction to ministers' resignation threat
Shivakumar on Tuesday warned Congress MLAs threatening resignation that the party remains important, adding that any resignations tendered would be accepted within minutes.
"I have said whatever I have to... resignations keep happening in politics. No one can stop those resigning. If they want the party and their future, the party is important. If there is party, there is everything else," news agency PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying.
Reflecting on his past experience while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that he, too, was denied ministerial positions under earlier chief ministers but chose to remain patient.
"I too could have resigned, as I was not made minister during the CM tenures of Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Didn't both Parameshwara (Deputy CM) and I remain patient? When Veerendra Patil was CM, Bangarappa, Kharge (AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge) and Dharam Singh were not made Ministers. Didn't Bangarappa and Singh become CMs later? One needs to have patience," he said
The CM emphasised, "If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept."
Also Read | No women included as Karnataka cabinet under DK Shivakumar gets 19 new members
Congress leader expresses disappointment
Senior Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment over being left out during the Karnataka cabinet expansion.
"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka throughout my political life. As a legislator and minister, I have implemented numerous schemes that can bring about change in people's lives," he posted.
"Being elected as a legislator six times has been possible due to the immense love and unwavering trust the people have continuously placed in me. That trust is the most invaluable thing to me," the leader added.
Expressing his commitment to the party, he said, "My commitment to the Congress party and my dedication to the people of my constituency have always remained steadfast. Starting from Youth Congress, I have undertaken various responsibilities in the party, from District Congress to KPCC and AICC. I have shown unwavering loyalty to the party. I have held clear ideological positions and have rendered my best service to the people who placed their trust in me. That is the most important thing to me."
Expressing his disappointment, Rao added in the post, "Even after serving the state and the party for so many years, not being given a place in the cabinet this time has caused me deep disappointment. The fact that this decision was taken without informing me of any reason for excluding me from the cabinet has brought even greater dismay."
"Nevertheless, for the service of the people of my constituency and for the all-round development of Karnataka, I will continue to work ahead with the same commitment, honesty, and integrity," he further noted.
Also Read | Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar expands cabinet; 20 ministers inducted
Previously, Rao served as health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. He is also a former state Congress president.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More