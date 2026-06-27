Neeraj Ghaywan slams TVF show Panchayat: ‘Can’t create a village where only upper-caste names exist'

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, whose last film Homebound touched upon inequality and the caste divide deeply rooted in India, recently expressed his discontent with TVF's much-loved show Panchayat and how the show's lead characters are only upper-caste individuals. Neeraj Ghaywan slams TVF show Panchayat.

'TVF always had upper-caste characters' In a conversation with Yuvaa, he said, “Take TVF, and they have been doing very good. And they have shows are genuinely very good. And that’s exactly why I have the problem. It’s made by IIT-ians, who are supposed to be the most educated lot in this country. And every single show of theirs, since inception, has always had upper-caste characters. Not a single lower-caste person, not a single Muslim. Now, you, as this educated person, cannot take that responsibility. And, like, you know, if some old-timer makes a film, I get it. But, like, come on, try to understand this, you’re educated, right? You cleared IIT, didn’t you? You studied engineering for four years. So you should be able to understand that maybe it is not right to show it that way.”

'Panchayat isn't an authentic representation of villages' Neeraj Ghaywan took the example of TVF's most popular show Panchayat, which is set in rural India, to highlight his point. He said, “That you call this celebrated TV show of yours, Panchayat, which everybody thinks is the most authentic representation of villages. No, it isn’t. You cannot create an entire village where only upper-caste names exist.”

About Panchayat Panchayat is one of TVF's most successful shows. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video and stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, among others, in lead roles. The show has had four seasons so far. It premiered in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown and became one of the most-loved web shows on streaming platforms.