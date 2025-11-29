Mari Selvaraj has high praise for Neeraj Ghaywan and his film Homebound: ‘I embrace you with warmth’

Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, known for making thought-provoking films such as Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and more recently, Bison Kaalamaadan, shared his review of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound on social media. The film starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa began streaming on Netflix on November 21. Here’s what he said. Mari Selvaraj had nothing but praise for Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.

Mari Selvaraj’s review of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound

Mari took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the review of Homebound. Sharing a poster of the film and tagging Neeraj, he wrote, “I watched Homebound, and Director Neeraj, I must say, from the far southern edge of this nation, I embrace you with warmth.”

Neeraj’s reply to him reflected the need to amplify the voices of Dalits and the oppressed. He wrote, “Thank you, Mari! I return your embrace with humility and brotherhood. I rise taller in the shared power of our voices when the world chooses to look away!”

Fans commented under the post, hoping Neeraj also watches Mari’s recent film, with one of them writing, “In return I hope you watch Bison as well..Telling tale of Kittan who travelled across Tamil Nadu and then over the world with Kabaddi.” Another wrote, “man what a movie. No words , to say explain your movie. Splendid work!!”

About Homebound

Homebound is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Martin Scorsese was the executive producer.

It had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May before its theatrical release in September. It tells the story of two childhood friends who attempt to pass the national police exam.

Homebound received critical acclaim for the performances and the themes it depicts. It collected ₹5.6 crore worldwide during its run.