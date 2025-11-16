Martin Scorsese hails Homebound, shares how he has been working on the script with Neeraj Ghaywan for 3 years

Legendary filmmaker and executive producer Martin Scorsese recently hosted a special screening of Homebound in New York, followed by an insightful Q&A session with the film’s director, Neeraj Ghaywan. During the conversation, Martin discussed his association with the film, sharing that he has seen it many times and ‘loved’ it. (Also read: Martin Scorsese hosts special screening of Homebound in New York; Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa in awe of the auteur) Homebound’s screening in New York featured Martin Scorsese and the cast of the film.

What Martin shared about Homebound

When Neeraj shared that talking with Martin in itself is the ‘biggest reward’, the Oscar-winning filmmaker smiled and expressed his gratitude. He added, “We worked on the film and I loved the film and I was telling your actors that I have seen it so many times… having gone through the script. I was making Killers of the Flower Moon and that was a long film and I was immersed in that. But I remember this, because I remember reading the script, and so in a way I have been living with it for 3 years so honestly it is quite satisfying that it is here. I love that audiences in America get to see this picture.”

He also said, “I know it's based on a real story, and I did not know the story. The tragedy of the image. You also, in a way, deal with the joy of these characters and the joy of life. I am impressed with how you related to the story in that way, instead of a ponderous kind of lecture. You go at it with the humanity of these two kids, plus their families.”

About Homebound

The film, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is inspired by Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article about two friends navigating life during the lockdown. Produced by Dharma Productions, the studio shared glimpses from the event, calling it “a night to remember” as the cast and crew celebrated the film’s journey surrounded by cinematic greats. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It was selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category.