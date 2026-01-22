Karan Johar still ‘proud’ after Homebound fails to secure Oscar nomination, Neeraj Ghaywan thanks him for support

Homebound is out of the Oscar race after it was snubbed in the Best International Feature Film category. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on January 22, and all eyes were on Homebound as Indian viewers waited to see if the film landed in the final list of 5. Unfortunately, that did not happen. (Also read: India's Homebound fails to get Oscar nomination in Best International Feature category) Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was not nominated for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Karan Johar reacts Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film, took to his Instagram Stories to still share that he is ‘proud’ of the film and its journey. He wrote in the caption, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!” Neeraj replied to the kind gesture in his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Could not have come this far without you.”

The films that were nominated in the Best International Feature film category are: The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). The film had its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year.