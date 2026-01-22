Edit Profile
    Karan Johar still ‘proud’ after Homebound fails to secure Oscar nomination, Neeraj Ghaywan thanks him for support

    Homebound was in contention for the Best International Feature film category. The film has been backed by Karan Johar.

    Updated on: Jan 22, 2026 8:29 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Homebound is out of the Oscar race after it was snubbed in the Best International Feature Film category. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced on January 22, and all eyes were on Homebound as Indian viewers waited to see if the film landed in the final list of 5. Unfortunately, that did not happen. (Also read: India's Homebound fails to get Oscar nomination in Best International Feature category)

    Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was not nominated for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
    Karan Johar reacts

    Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the film, took to his Instagram Stories to still share that he is ‘proud’ of the film and its journey. He wrote in the caption, “Proud! Love you @neerajghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!” Neeraj replied to the kind gesture in his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Could not have come this far without you.”

    The films that were nominated in the Best International Feature film category are: The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). The film had its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

    Karan via Instagram Stories.
    About Homebound

    Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor. It made the shortlist of 15 films in the category but failed to land a nomination.

    Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, along with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). The film is available to watch on Netflix.

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.

