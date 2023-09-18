Dangal to RRR: Indian films that entered the 800 crore club worldwide, apart from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is turning out to be the biggest film of the year so far. The Atlee film, which released on September 7, has now entered the ₹800 crore club at the worldwide box office. Besides Jawan, here are some more Indian films that have entered the elusive ₹800 crore club. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters ₹800 crore worldwide) RRR, Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Indian films that collected ₹ 800 crores worldwide.

1. Dangal : The biographical sports drama, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, broke several records due to its phenomenal performance at the Chinese box office. Dangal, which garnered critical acclaim upon its release on Christmas 2016, also became the highest-grossing non-English foreign film in China.

Dangal stars Aamir Khan as the former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite all odds. Also starring Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana, Dangal has grossed around ₹1043 crores at the global box office.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion : SS Rajamouli's magnum opus was a blockbuster success at the global box office. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, it is a sequel to director SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film became the first ever Indian movie to clock ₹800 crore at the Indian box office.

Speaking on the unprecedented box office success of the 2017 film, Rajamouli told Forbes, “It might do some help but it might do some harm also. If people get inspired by Baahubali as a film and they realize they can make a big film or a historical film which has good drama and good visuals, if they realize there are good stories to tell here, then it is good. But if they look at the box office numbers and get inspired by the box office numbers and try to do something only for money then it is bad. So I neither can take the credit nor blame for both the things. I did what I did because I believed there was a great story to tell.” Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also became the first-ever Indian film to gross over ₹1,000 crore, and collected around ₹1750 crore at the worldwide box office.

3. RRR : SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of India’s highest-grossing films ever, and collected collected over ₹1236 crore (gross) worldwide in all languages. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR was seen as Bheem. RRR also created history at the 95th Academy Awards. The song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song' category.

In an interview with Screen Daily, SS Rajamouli opened up about the mega success of RRR and its extended run. “It’s unbelievable. Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable. I’m trying to find out why Westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic superheroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone.”

4. KGF : Chapter 2 : KGF Chapter 2, which released in 2022, went on to earn a humongous total of ₹1230 crores gross at the global box office. The Kannada-language period action feature directed by Prashanth Neel, was a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash as Rocky, who becomes involved in the notorious gold mafia, the action thriller also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, and Rao Ramesh among others.

Reacting to the thunderous success of the film, Yash said, "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it."

5. Pathaan : Shah Rukh Khan returned to the bigscreen with a bang earlier this year, sending box office numbers on an all-time high after the pandemic. Pathaan collected ₹1,055 crore at the worldwide box office and a net collection of ₹543.09 crore in India. The action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, starred Shah Rukh as an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin (Deepika Padukone) to take down Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent, who plans to attack India with a deadly virus.

Reacting to the success, Shah Rukh wrote, “It's not the business….it's strictly personal. Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai (hard work, dedication and trust are still alive). Jai Hind."

6. Secret Superstar : Another film that did exceedingly well in the overseas market was the 2017 release Secret Superstar, which was directed by Advait Chandan. The coming-of-age drama had Aamir Khan in a supporting role, and chronicled the journey of a talented singer, Insia, played by Zaira Wasim. With more than ₹293 crore in China in its first week alone, the film made seven times more money than what it did in India in the first week, which stood at ₹39.30 crore. Secret Superstar which was made on a budget of ₹15 crore, grossed around ₹965 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan set a new benchmark by entering the ₹800 crore club at the worldwide box office within 11 days of its release. A full-throttle masala entertainer, Jawan sees Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in society. The Atlee film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances. Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in supporting roles.

