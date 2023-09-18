News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 800 crore worldwide

Jawan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's film enters 800 crore worldwide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 18, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Jawan features Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Filmmaker Atlee's latest film Jawan has been earning very well at the domestic as well as global box office. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Monday, Jawan has entered the 800 crore club at the worldwide box office. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat, blows kisses and strikes his signature pose. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan.
Jawan worldwide box office collection

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Manobala wrote, "Jawan enters the elite 800 cr club at the WW Box Office. The film has sold 1390142 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 11th day. ||#ShahRukhKhan| #Nayanthara| #Jawan| #Atlee| #Jawan2|| Hindi shows - 13317, gross - 35.18 cr, per show collection - 26,417."

He also added, "Telugu-Shows - 682, Gross - 0.85 cr, Per Show Collection - 12,463. Tamil Shows - 461, Gross - 0.81 cr, Per Show Collection - 17,570, Total - 36.84 cr. National Multiplex Chains--PVR - 2,22,026 - 10.11 cr, INOX - 1,78,793 - 7.66 cr, Cinepolis - 82,909 - 3.85 cr."

Jawan box office collection in India till day 10

In India, according to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned 90 crore gross on day one of its release, 64 crore gross on day two, 93.5 crore gross on day three, 96.3 crore gross on day four, 40 crore gross on day five, 31.2 crore gross on day six, 28 crore gross on day seven, 25.9 crore gross on day eight and 23 crore gross on day nine. Jawan minted 31.50 crore nett in India on day ten (second Saturday), as per early estimates.

About

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". Starring Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, the movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

