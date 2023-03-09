Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan's success is ‘strictly personal’: 'Mehnat, lagan, bharosa abhi zinda hai'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has thanked people for showering love on his latest film Pathaan and added that the film's success is ‘strictly personal’. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh also said that 'making people smile and entertaining them is our business' adding that it should be taken personally. He also said that 'hard work, dedication and trust is still alive' as he thanked the Pathaan team as well as his fans. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's staff helped injured man who trespassed, hid in Mannat for 8 hours)

Shah Rukh wrote, “It's not the business….it's strictly personal. Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai (hard work, dedication and trust are still alive). Jai Hind."

Reacting to the tweet, a person wrote, "Thank you for so much for Pathaan, it has been a festival for SRKians and it's a personal victory for all of us." A fan commented, "Thanks sir for entertaining us all these years and given us Great performances and cult movies and congrats for the phenomenal success of The all time grosser #Pathaan its win for us as much is for you." "Pathaan Success Feels like a personal success," read a comment.

Recently, Shah Rukh's film became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, breaking the record of Baahubali 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan #Tamil #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: ₹18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at ₹510.99 crore.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Released on January 25, Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and written by Shridhar Raghavan.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline. The film will release in theatres in December this year.

