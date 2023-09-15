Here's how Shah Rukh Khan thought of casting Deepika Padukone in Jawan: ‘When I watched her in Besharam Rang…’

Jawan continues to break box office records. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan and the cast attended the success press conference of the film in Mumbai. At the event, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone were seen dancing to the hit musical number Chaleya from the film. The video from the event was uploaded by a fan on X, and is now going viral. Shah Rukh also revealed at the event how he thought of casting Deepika as Aishwarya in Jawan. (Also read: Jawan press con: Shah Rukh Khan sings happy birthday for Nayanthara's mother, reveals why his co-star skipped the event) Shah Rukh and Deepika at the success press conference of Jawan.

Shah Rukh and Deepika dance to Chaleya

At the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone were seen dancing to Chaleya. The video of the two of them dancing the viral hookstep from the song was captured by a fan and uploaded on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen dancing with Deepika, who stars in the film in a special appearance.

Deepika looked stunning in a black-and-white sari for the event. Meanwhile, music composer Anirudh Ravichander was seen singing alongside rapper Raja Kumari. Nayanthara, who is the main leading lady of the film, could not attend the event in Mumbai because she is in Chennai to celebrate the birthday of her mother.

At the event, Shah Rukh also said that he thought of Deepika for the part of Aishwarya in Jawan while watching her in Besharam Rang. It is the song from Shah Rukh's last release Pathaan. “It's funny, but when I watched her in Besharam Rang, I asked Pooja (Dadlani, his manager), ‘Ye maa ke role mein kaisi lagegi?’"

More details

Earlier, in an interview with The Week, Deepika had opened up about her relationship with Shah Rukh and also shared that she did not charge any amount for Jawan. She said, "We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other... I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top."

Jawan marks Deepika's fifth collaboration with Shah Rukh. She had debuted with him in Om Shanti Om. Both of them had also worked in Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Pathaan.

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The Atlee film is expected to hit the ₹700 crore mark with its Friday collections. Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan.

