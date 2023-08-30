Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi temple ahead of Jawan release, like he did for Pathaan. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi temple

A video showed Shah Rukh walking inside the temple premises with heavy security. He sported a face mask to cover his face. He was wearing a white shirt with a blue jacket and a hoodie to cover himself. Cops were also seen walking behind him as the heavy security escorted the actor.

Jawan audio launch in Chennai

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be flying down to Chennai for the audio launch of Jawan. On Tuesday, he had informed fans about the same and hinted that he might dance at the event as well. Dropping a poster on Twitter, he said, "Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards.”

Previously, he had released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the third song from Jawan. It arrived after the first two songs from the film – Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and brings together Shah Rukh and Nayanthara together onscreen for the first time. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh's long-time collaborator, will be seen in a special role as well. Besides them, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the much-awaited film. All of them will be seen in key roles.

Jawan is all set to be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on September 7. The trailer of the film will be out on August 31. Shah Rukh announced that he will be launching the trailer in Dubai, one of his favourite destinations. He will also be meeting some of his fans at Burj Khalifa.

