Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings his old moves back in new song with Nayanthara. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday unveiled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, a new song from his upcoming film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted the link to the music video. (Also Read | Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹2 cr in US even before trailer launch) Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Shah Rukh's note on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh captioned it, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya. Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…. Full Song out now!"

Watch Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya music video

In the song, Shah Rukh dons a black outfit and dark sunglasses as he does his signature pose. This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda.

About Jawan's trailer

Fans have been awaiting the trailer on Jawan. On Monday, Shah Rukh said that he will launch the trailer of his much-anticipated film on Thursday and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate Jawan with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm)" Shah Rukh posted on X (previously known as Twitter). He also asked his fans to dress in the "colour of love" red for the occasion.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

