News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings his old moves back in new song with Nayanthara. Watch

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings his old moves back in new song with Nayanthara. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 29, 2023 02:36 PM IST

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara apart from Shah Rukh Khan. The much-awaited trailer will release on Thursday.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday unveiled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, a new song from his upcoming film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted the link to the music video. (Also Read | Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film collects 2 cr in US even before trailer launch)

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Shah Rukh's note on Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh captioned it, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya. Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…. Full Song out now!"

Watch Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya music video

In the song, Shah Rukh dons a black outfit and dark sunglasses as he does his signature pose. This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda.

About Jawan's trailer

Fans have been awaiting the trailer on Jawan. On Monday, Shah Rukh said that he will launch the trailer of his much-anticipated film on Thursday and meet his fans at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate Jawan with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm)" Shah Rukh posted on X (previously known as Twitter). He also asked his fans to dress in the "colour of love" red for the occasion.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is scheduled to be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out