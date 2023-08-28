Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film collects 2 cr in US even before trailer launch

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is likely to be unveiled this week and the film directed by Atlee is already creating ripples. The film has earned close to ₹2 crore in advance booking across 450 locations in the USA. The total number of tickets sold stood at 13750, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. (Also read: South Korean boy band dances to SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan) Shah Rukh Khan on a poster of Jawan.

Jawan advance bookings

While the advance booking for Jawan began 20 days ahead of the film's release in USA, it is yet to begin in India. A few other centres have also started advance booking for the film.

Manobala tweeted Monday morning, “Even before the Trailer launch, #Jawan crosses $200K mark at the USA Box Office. Advance sales - $210,339 [ ₹1.74 cr] Locations - 450 Shows - 1884 Tickets - 13750.”

While the advance booking at major chains in India is yet to begin, most exhibitors have reported good buzz around the film. Exhibitor and trade expert Visheck Chauhan tweeted on Sunday that fans are even requesting 3 am shows for the film in tier-two cities in the country. Film distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also tweeted, "After #Gadar2 I feel @iamsrk s #Jawan will have round the clock shows in various cinemas across India. The film is generating tremendous buzz among his fans. Good Luck Team Jawan."

Pathaan Vs Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's last film, Pathaan, made ₹15 crore opening collections in North America when it released earlier this year. Trade experts believe Jawan will surpass Pathaan records, at least for the opening day.

KJo on Jawan?

Fans started speculating that Karan Johar was reacting to Jawan trailer when the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram Stories that he watched the trailer of the century. Karan did not mention the name of the film in his post. “I just saw the trailer of the century !!!! #iykyk,” he wrote.

Fans soon started a Reddit thread commenting and speculating around the post. One of them wrote, "Can't wait for Jawan trailer." Another one commented, "Wow...did Karan just praise Jawan?"

More about Jawan

Nayanthara is set for her Bollywood debut with Jawan in which she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh. The film is set for a theatrical release on September 7. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from a cameo by Deepika Padukone, Jawan also features Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

Jawan will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

