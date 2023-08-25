Kalki Koechlin was told she'd get ‘drowned’ by presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kalki's confession

“I was told by quite a few people (not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). Because it was early in my career, and it's all about strategising. People told me, ‘You’d be drowning in this film.' There are two main big actors so your part would probably be edited out. They had those thoughts and doubts,” Kalki said in the interview.

She added that she changed her mind when she met Ayan. “The way he spoke about Aditi (her character)… he started telling me childhood stories about how Aditi, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) used to hang out. He had the whole thing in his head. I knew Aditi was a character that would light up the screen. She was boisterous and exciting. I knew it was a good character after meeting him.”

Kalki played Aditi, one of the four friends in the pack, along with Bunny, Avi, and the newbie Naina (Deepika Padukone). They go on a trip to Manali together. While she has a crush on Avi then, years later, she gets married to another guy (Kunaal Roy Kapur).

Directed by Ayan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also starred Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Evelyn Sharma, Poorna Jagannathan, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rana Daggubati. The film, made on a budget of ₹40 crore, went on to earn ₹320 crore at the global box office.

Kalki made her debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 romantic black comedy Dev.D. She most recently appeared in Season 2 of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made in Heaven. She will next be seen alongside Deepti Naval in Goldfish, an English language film slated to release in Indian cinemas on September 1.

