Gadar 2 crosses 400 crore, Sunny Deol's film likely to challenge 500 crore club's Pathaan and Baahubali 2

Gadar 2 crosses ₹ 400 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the day-wise milestones of Gadar 2 at the domestic box office. The film crossed ₹100 crore in just 3 days, ₹200 crore in the next two days, ₹300 crore in 8 days, and most recently, ₹400 crore in 12 days, i.e. less than two weeks of runtime.

Gadar 2 to challenge Pathaan, Baahubali 2

The trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at ₹543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is ₹510.99, as per the figures provided on Bollywood Hungama.

Given Gadar 2's current trajectory, it is likely to surpass the ₹500 crore mark by the end of this week. Only Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 will serve as its fresh competition this week, as the comedy film releases in cinemas on August 25.

Whether Gadar 2 is able to sustain interest and pose as a threat to Pathaan will be seen in the coming week. Its momentous run is most likely to get thwarted by the release of another Shah Rukh Khan film, Atlee's action thriller Jawan, that hits the cinemas as a pan-India phenomenon on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami. Prior to that, Gadar 2 still has two weekends and a mid-week holiday of Raksha Bandhan to score big.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster action romance Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who have reprised their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakina in the sequel, also directed by Anil and also starring his son Utkarsh Sharma.

