Gadar 2 box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol's film enters 400 crore club, mints 11.50 cr

Gadar 2 has been doing extremely well at the domestic box office since its release. It has finally crossed the ₹400 crore mark, as per Sacnilk.com. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film witnessed a slight dip in its earnings on its second Tuesday. (Also Read | Gadar 2 leaves Pathaan behind with its 10-day collection despite fewer screens, competition from OMG 2) Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 collections so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹11.50 crore nett in India on its 12th day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film stands at ₹284.63 crore. The film earned ₹20.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹31.07 crore on its second Saturday, ₹38.9 crore on its second Sunday and ₹13.50 crore on its second Monday. Since its release on August 11, Gadar 2 has minted ₹400.10 crore.

About Gadar 2

The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) in which Sunny essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny held a screening of Gadar 2 in London

Recently, Sunny introduced a special screening of Gadar 2 in London. Organised by the Indian High Commission in London and its cultural wing, the Nehru Centre, the packed screening took place at Vue Cinema Leicester Square on Monday. Sunny revealed he was "scared" of taking on a sequel to an iconic film from 22 years ago, but it was during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that the idea was crystalised and it "clicked straight away".

Sunny spoke about Gadar 2 in London

As quoted by news agency PTI, Sunny said, "Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now. I believe that every man wants his wife to be like Sakeena and every woman wants her husband to be like Tara Singh. And, the family, the way they hold on together and fight off everything, that's the basic USP (unique selling point) of the story."

