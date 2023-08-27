South Korean boy band dances to SRK, Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was released late last year. The song has since then ignited a rhythmic fervour, prompting individuals far and wide to sway to its beats. A video that has been doing the rounds on social media for over two weeks now features a South Korean boy band dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Their flawless choreography and impeccable expressions have won over people. Great Guys dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan.(Instagram/@greatguys_official)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @greatguys_official with a caption in Korean. When translated from Korean to English, it reads, “All together!” The video captures the band Great Guys recreating the dance moves of Shah Rukh Khan from the song.

Watch the video of the South Korean band dancing to Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan:

The video was shared on August 13 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.8 million views. The share has also received scores of likes and comments from Instagram users.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Awww so good to see you guys enjoying Indian songs,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wohoooo, Indians are crazy for k-pop and Koreans are loving bollywood. Amazing.”

“Love from India,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Why is it so perfect bro!”

“I need to show this to every friend of mine,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “You guys rocked it. Love from India.”

